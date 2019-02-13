Poll: Would you use public transport more often if it was free?

A NEW REPORT has found that traffic congestion in Dublin is among the worst in Europe, with drivers in the capital spending around 246 hours in traffic last year.

The report also said that Dublin also has the slowest city centre in all of Europe, with speeds falling as low as 6 mph.

However, it’s been suggested that one way to reduce traffic congestion is to completely remove the cost of using public transport.

Luxembourg, which suffers from some of the worst congestion in the world – announced last year that it would introduce the measure.

So today we’re asking: Would you take public transport more often if it didn’t cost anything?

