Poll: Will you go to a pub/restaurant when they're permitted to open on 29 June?

THE PLAN TO re-open Ireland has accelerated rapidly, after the Taoiseach yesterday announced a string of guidelines that had been brought forward.

One of those guidelines concerns pubs. The original plan had been to re-open them at the beginning of Phase Five in August, but under the new plans pubs that serve food will be permitted to open when Phase Three begins on 29 June.

They do not require a restaurant licence to open but must comply with strict social distancing protocols which would prohibit gatherings around the bar and require people to be served at appropriately spaced tables.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan urged pubs to be “sensible” yesterday, and added that a few “fellas drinking pints and eating a packet of peanuts” will not constitute a pub operating as a restaurant.

Restaurants will also be permitted to open from this date, as long as they adhere to the above protocols.

So, today we’re asking you: Will you go to a pub/restaurant when they’re permitted to open on 29 June?

