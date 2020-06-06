Poll: Will you go to a pub/restaurant when they're permitted to open on 29 June?

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 6 June, 2020
The government announced the acceleration of the plan to re-open Ireland yesterday.

By Sean Murray Saturday 6 Jun 2020, 9:10 AM
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

THE PLAN TO re-open Ireland has accelerated rapidly, after the Taoiseach yesterday announced a string of guidelines that had been brought forward. 

One of those guidelines concerns pubs. The original plan had been to re-open them at the beginning of Phase Five in August, but under the new plans pubs that serve food will be permitted to open when Phase Three begins on 29 June. 

They do not require a restaurant licence to open but must comply with strict social distancing protocols which would prohibit gatherings around the bar and require people to be served at appropriately spaced tables.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan urged pubs to be “sensible” yesterday, and added that a few “fellas drinking pints and eating a packet of peanuts” will not constitute a pub operating as a restaurant.

Restaurants will also be permitted to open from this date, as long as they adhere to the above protocols.

So, today we’re asking you: Will you go to a pub/restaurant when they’re permitted to open on 29 June?


Poll Results:

I'll leave it a week or two, maybe longer (767)
Maybe sometime during that week (397)
Yes, on the 29th (270)
I wouldn't usually frequent them anyway (241)
No (207)
Not sure (1)






About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

