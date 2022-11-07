Poll: Would you use a quieter train carriage?

IARNRÓD ÉIREANN IS set to introduce quiet carriages on Heuston to Cork services from today.

Depending on the departure station there will be seven to 10 services each day with a quiet carriage (carriage G) available for booking online for the first time.

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said:



“This quieter carriage will not only be popular with those who have sensory challenges, but also for those who wish to relax and enjoy their journey without excessive use of mobile phones or other devices, or who may have some work to do, which requires quietness.”

“Having trialled quieter carriages in the past, the addition on its reintroduction of clear branding during online booking, and on the train itself, means the choice for customers will be clear, and where quieter carriages are on operation will be well signalled for all.”

