THE NOMINATIONS FOR the International Dublin Literary Award were announced this morning, with nominees from Canada, France, India, Iran, Ireland, Poland, the UK and the USA.

On the day her fifth novel is published, author Louise O’Neill also speaks this morning about returning to her native Clonakility during lockdown.

The period has been cited as a good opportunity for people to indulge in more reading, while other research has pointed to stress making it more difficult for people to concentrate.

Today’s poll: Have you been reading more books over the past six months?

