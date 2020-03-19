This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Thursday 19 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Do you plan to read more books than usual over the next few weeks?

People working from home or self-isolating may find they have more time on their hands than usual.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 9:09 AM
28 minutes ago 2,995 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5051015
Image: Shutterstock/Fotyma
Image: Shutterstock/Fotyma

AS A RESULT of the coronavirus outbreak in Ireland and around the world, many people are working at home or self-isolating for the next few weeks. 

That may mean that people will find they have more time on their hands than usual for activities such as watching television or reading books. 

In 2015, a US study found that the average was one a month; in a 2019 study, the same researchers found that 27% of US adults hadn’t read a book in the past year. 

In 2019, data group Kantar reported that the average shopper bought 9 books, compared with 8 the year before.

So, today we want to know: Do you plan to read more books than usual over the next few weeks? 


Poll Results:

Yes, I'll try to read more (350)
No, I plan to read at my usual pace (89)
No, I don't read books (81)
Not sure / no opinion (21)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie