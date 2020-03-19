Poll: Do you plan to read more books than usual over the next few weeks?

AS A RESULT of the coronavirus outbreak in Ireland and around the world, many people are working at home or self-isolating for the next few weeks.

That may mean that people will find they have more time on their hands than usual for activities such as watching television or reading books.

In 2015, a US study found that the average was one a month; in a 2019 study, the same researchers found that 27% of US adults hadn’t read a book in the past year.

In 2019, data group Kantar reported that the average shopper bought 9 books, compared with 8 the year before.

So, today we want to know: Do you plan to read more books than usual over the next few weeks?

