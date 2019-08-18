This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should land in Clontarf be reclaimed from the sea to build 65,000 homes?

Harry Crosbie reckons it could help solve our housing problem – what are your thoughts?

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 10:50 AM
1 hour ago 12,003 Views 38 Comments
A view of Dublin Bay from Clontarf.
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

DEVELOPER HARRY CROSBIE has proposed reclaiming land from the sea in Clontarf to build 65,000 homes.

The plan to reclaim over 200 acres would cost €200 million, he told RTÉ’s Marian Finucane show yesterday, and would take under two years to build.

He acknowledged that the main concern that would need to be addressed is what effect reclaiming the land would have on bird populations in the area, and said that the threat of rising sea levels wouldn’t be a problem.

What do you make of it? Should we reclaim land from the sea in order to build houses?


Poll Results:

No way (607)
Yes, let's do it (517)
Nice idea, but no (253)
I don't know (79)




About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
