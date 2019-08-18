Poll: Should land in Clontarf be reclaimed from the sea to build 65,000 homes?

DEVELOPER HARRY CROSBIE has proposed reclaiming land from the sea in Clontarf to build 65,000 homes.

The plan to reclaim over 200 acres would cost €200 million, he told RTÉ’s Marian Finucane show yesterday, and would take under two years to build.

He acknowledged that the main concern that would need to be addressed is what effect reclaiming the land would have on bird populations in the area, and said that the threat of rising sea levels wouldn’t be a problem.

What do you make of it? Should we reclaim land from the sea in order to build houses?

