Friday 13 August 2021
Poll: Do you make an effort to reduce your waste because of climate change?

Do you compost or buy second hand?

By Céimin Burke Friday 13 Aug 2021, 8:50 AM
14 minutes ago 1,372 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/SunCity
Image: Shutterstock/SunCity

TWO MAJOR REPORTS released this week highlighted the extraordinary impacts climate change is set to have on a global scale and in Ireland.

On Monday, a United Nations report warned that the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was higher in 2019 than any other time in at least two million years.

The report emphasised that the scale of recent changes to the climate system are “unprecedented” over hundreds and thousands of years and that human influence is the primary driver of global warming.

Yesterday, a joint report from the Environmental Protection Agency, Met Éireann and the Marine Institute found that Ireland’s greenhouse gases were at their highest in 2019 of any recorded level.

Ways to reduce waste include composting, buying second hand and avoiding single-use packaging.

So, today we’re asking: Do you make an effort to reduce your waste because of climate change?


Poll Results:

Yes, I'm very diligent about it (108)
Yes, but I'm not consistent (98)
No (28)
Not interested/ no opinion (6)




About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

