Poll: Do you make an effort to reduce your waste because of climate change?

TWO MAJOR REPORTS released this week highlighted the extraordinary impacts climate change is set to have on a global scale and in Ireland.

On Monday, a United Nations report warned that the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was higher in 2019 than any other time in at least two million years.

The report emphasised that the scale of recent changes to the climate system are “unprecedented” over hundreds and thousands of years and that human influence is the primary driver of global warming.

Yesterday, a joint report from the Environmental Protection Agency, Met Éireann and the Marine Institute found that Ireland’s greenhouse gases were at their highest in 2019 of any recorded level.

Ways to reduce waste include composting, buying second hand and avoiding single-use packaging.

So, today we’re asking: Do you make an effort to reduce your waste because of climate change?

