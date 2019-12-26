Poll: Are you planning to re-gift anything you were given for Christmas?

IT’S THE THOUGHT that counts when it comes to presents, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to keep everything you’re given.

It might be seen as impolite to return a gift someone has carefully picked out for you to a shop, but re-gifting is more of a grey area.

Maybe it’s lovely, but just not your style and it will only sit in your wardrobe for years, perhaps you’re just not a chocolate-lover or maybe you got a couple of bottles of bubbly stuff and you’re thinking of giving one to a friend for their birthday in January.

We want to know: Are you planning to re-gift anything you were given for Christmas?

