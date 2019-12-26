This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Are you planning to re-gift anything you were given for Christmas?

We won’t tell anyone, promise…

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 9:00 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

IT’S THE THOUGHT that counts when it comes to presents, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to keep everything you’re given.

It might be seen as impolite to return a gift someone has carefully picked out for you to a shop, but re-gifting is more of a grey area.

Maybe it’s lovely, but just not your style and it will only sit in your wardrobe for years, perhaps you’re just not a chocolate-lover or maybe you got a couple of bottles of bubbly stuff and you’re thinking of giving one to a friend for their birthday in January. 

We want to know: Are you planning to re-gift anything you were given for Christmas?


Poll Results:

No, I'm not doing either (824)
Yes (689)
Not re-gifting exactly, but I am giving a gift to a charity (177)



About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

