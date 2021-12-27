Poll: Are to planning to regift any of your Christmas presents?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
THE BIG DAY has come and gone.
On this Bank Holiday Monday, many households’ green bins are most likely still full of wrapping paper after exchanging presents on Christmas Day.
However, there is a chance that some unwanted presents may end up joining the wrapping paper in the bin.
On the other hand, perhaps they will be given as a present to someone else, or even given to charity.
So today we’re asking: Are you planning to regift any of your Christmas presents?
Poll Results:
