Poll: Will you watch a religious service online over Easter?

LAST MONTH, A group of TDs and senators called for churches to be allowed to open for limited attendance for Easter week.

Speaking on the plinth in Leinster House, they said religious services are very important in many peoples’ lives, particularly at a time of worry and stress, and also in Easter week.

However, under the current Level 5 restrictions, public Mass cannot take place.

In light of this, a number of places of worship have been streaming masses or other services online so people can pray remotely with their community if they so wish.

So, today we want to know… Will you watch a religious service online over Easter?

