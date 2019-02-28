This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: How do you feel about religious symbols in hospitals?

A new report has suggested that they be removed if a patient requests it.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 28 Feb 2019, 9:29 PM
1 hour ago 13,767 Views 67 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4518581
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A GOVERNMENT REPORT has suggested that religious-run hospitals in receipt of State funding should remove religious symbols if a patient requests it. 

The report recommends that: “Voluntary organisations in receipt of state funding should be cognisant of the impact of décor on patients/service users and strive to ensure that their personal preferences in this regard are met to the greatest extent possible.”

Speaking to Newstalk today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the report was not about  anyone “removing cribs or crucifixes or statues of Our Lady”.

He said it was instead about realising that some members of the public are not religious.

So this evening we’re asking: How do you feel about religious symbols in hospitals?


Poll Results:






COMMENTS (67)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

