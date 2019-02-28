Poll: How do you feel about religious symbols in hospitals?

A GOVERNMENT REPORT has suggested that religious-run hospitals in receipt of State funding should remove religious symbols if a patient requests it.

The report recommends that: “Voluntary organisations in receipt of state funding should be cognisant of the impact of décor on patients/service users and strive to ensure that their personal preferences in this regard are met to the greatest extent possible.”

Speaking to Newstalk today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the report was not about anyone “removing cribs or crucifixes or statues of Our Lady”.

He said it was instead about realising that some members of the public are not religious.

So this evening we’re asking: How do you feel about religious symbols in hospitals?

