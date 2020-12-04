#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: -1°C Friday 4 December 2020
Poll: Do you plan on going to a restaurant/gastropub this weekend?

Restaurants and gastropubs are allowed to reopen from today.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 4 Dec 2020, 7:51 AM
Friday 4 Dec 2020, 7:51 AM
https://jrnl.ie/5288485
Image: Shutterstock/Drazen Zigic
Image: Shutterstock/Drazen Zigic

RESTAURANTS AND GASTROPUBS are allowed to reopen across the country from today. 

Ireland entered Level 3 restrictions earlier this week after spending six weeks at Level 5.

Non-essential shops and services have reopened, cultural institutions like cinemas and museums are back open and from today, you can once again dine in a restaurant. 

So, today we want to know: Do you plan on going to a restaurant/gastropub this weekend?


Poll Results:

No (104)
Yes (60)
No, but I will over the coming weeks (33)
Not sure / no opinion (2)




Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

