Poll: Do you plan on going to a restaurant/gastropub this weekend?

RESTAURANTS AND GASTROPUBS are allowed to reopen across the country from today.
Ireland entered Level 3 restrictions earlier this week after spending six weeks at Level 5.
Non-essential shops and services have reopened, cultural institutions like cinemas and museums are back open and from today, you can once again dine in a restaurant.
So, today we want to know: Do you plan on going to a restaurant/gastropub this weekend?
