Poll: Would you be comfortable going to a restaurant for a meal in December?

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Emergency Team is meeting today to make its recommendation to Government about easing Level 5 restrictions.

The recommendation will potentially set out what people are able to do in the weeks leading up to Christmas, ahead of the Government’s decision this week on whether or not it will re-open things like pubs and restaurants across the country after 1 December.

It’s been reported this week that some ministers believe restaurants should be allowed to open for indoor dining during December and that pubs should also be allowed to reopen.

However, some public health experts believe that it would not be safe to re-open restaurants next month, given the potential to the virus to spread in congregated indoor settings.

But what do you think? Today we’re asking: Would you be comfortable going to a restaurant for a meal in December?

