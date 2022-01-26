#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 26 January 2022
Poll: Have you been out at a pub, restaurant or event past 8pm since restrictions were relaxed?

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 26 Jan 2022, 9:36 AM
55 minutes ago 10,561 Views 9 Comments
Crowds inside a Dublin pub on the first day of relaxed restrictions
Image: "Sam Boal"
LAST WEEK, A majority of Covid-19 restrictions were eased by the Government after being in place for almost two years.

Social distancing rules, caps on occupancy and limited opening hours for pubs and restaurants were all removed, while mask-wearing in shops and on public transport is set to remain in place until at least February.

With restrictions eased, the country is likely to see an uptick in socialisation as events like concerts return over the coming weeks.

So today we want to know: Have you been out at a pub, restaurant or event past 8pm since restrictions were eased?


Poll Results:

No, and I don't plan on going out this week (615)
Yes, I have already been out (260)
No, but I plan to go out this week (189)



