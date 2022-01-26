Poll: Have you been out at a pub, restaurant or event past 8pm since restrictions were relaxed?

Crowds inside a Dublin pub on the first day of relaxed restrictions

LAST WEEK, A majority of Covid-19 restrictions were eased by the Government after being in place for almost two years.

Social distancing rules, caps on occupancy and limited opening hours for pubs and restaurants were all removed, while mask-wearing in shops and on public transport is set to remain in place until at least February.

With restrictions eased, the country is likely to see an uptick in socialisation as events like concerts return over the coming weeks.

So today we want to know: Have you been out at a pub, restaurant or event past 8pm since restrictions were eased?

