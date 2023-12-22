Poll: Should Ireland introduce further restrictions on e-cigarettes?

THOSE AGED UNDER 18 years old will no longer be able to lawfully by e-cigarettes under new legislation that has become active today.

Those who sell such products to children could be fined up to €4,000 or face six months in prison.

The new law comes as a public consultation has been launched to determine a range of stricter regulations on the pricing, display and advertising of e-cigarettes and vapes.

Today, we want to know… Should Ireland introduce further restrictions on e-cigarettes?

