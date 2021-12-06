#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 6 December 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Have you seen or experienced a customer verbally abusing retail staff around Christmas?

A trade union has received “worrying reports” of an increase in the number of altercations with customers in recent weeks.

By Lauren Boland Monday 6 Dec 2021, 10:06 AM
34 minutes ago 4,383 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5621348
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AS CHRISTMAS COMES nearer, many retail staff around the country are working longer and harder days to meet the demand this time of year.

Trade union Mandate has received “worrying reports” of an increase in the number of altercations with customers in recent weeks, with customers verbally abusing staff members.

The union says that retail workers were hit hard by the pandemic and “the least they deserve is a bit of patience and respect”. 

So today, we’re asking you: Have you seen or experienced a customer verbally abusing retail staff around Christmas?


Poll Results:

No (419)
Yes, I've seen it happen to a worker while I was shopping (121)
Yes, I've been on the receiving end as a retail worker (102)
I'm not sure (28)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie