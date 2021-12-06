Poll: Have you seen or experienced a customer verbally abusing retail staff around Christmas?

AS CHRISTMAS COMES nearer, many retail staff around the country are working longer and harder days to meet the demand this time of year.

Trade union Mandate has received “worrying reports” of an increase in the number of altercations with customers in recent weeks, with customers verbally abusing staff members.

The union says that retail workers were hit hard by the pandemic and “the least they deserve is a bit of patience and respect”.

So today, we’re asking you: Have you seen or experienced a customer verbally abusing retail staff around Christmas?

