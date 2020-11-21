Poll: Should Irish people living abroad return home for Christmas?

AS CHRISTMAS STEADILY approaches, eyes are now turning to Irish people living abroad and whether or not they should be returning home for Christmas.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has said that returning to Ireland for Christmas would not be deemed “essential” travel.

This morning, TheJournal.ie spoke to Irish people living abroad who are planning on returning to Ireland for Christmas and the steps that they will take to ensure their safety.

So today we’re asking: Should Irish people be returning home from abroad for Christmas this year?

