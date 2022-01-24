#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 24 January 2022
Poll: Will you be returning to the office this week?

Have you prepped some water-cooler chat?

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 24 Jan 2022, 9:20 AM
24 minutes ago 3,960 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5663088
Image: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images
Image: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images

TODAY, THE PHASED return to offices can begin, following a dramatic easing of restrictions by the Government over the weekend. 

As fears about the Omicron variant grew before Christmas, the Government had advised people to work from home where possible once again.

But based on advice from NPHET this week, the Government said a phased return to offices can resume, with the advice being that businesses decide on how those phases should be implemented.

So we’re asking you: Will you be returning to the office this week?


Poll Results:

I have been going to the office before today (101)
No (99)
I don't work in an office (99)
I'm not sure what the company's plan is (83)
No, but I will be shortly (59)
Yes (24)






About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (5)

