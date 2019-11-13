This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should RTÉ abolish its live coverage of political party conferences?

The Irish Times reported that it was suggested that axing the live conference coverage could save RTÉ €250,000.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 8:31 AM
9 minutes ago 809 Views 5 Comments
pjimage (100) RTÉ broadcasts the leader's speech from each conference. Source: Rollingnews.ie

THE FINANCIAL WOES at RTÉ were laid bare last week as it announced a major restructuring plan that will seek to reduce its costs by €60 million over the next three years with the axe set to fall on a number of areas. 

At the weekend, the Irish Times reported that the broadcaster’s live coverage of political party conferences and ardfheiseanna was raised as something that could be abolished to save money.

RTÉ broadcasts the conferences from the main political parties and also features the speeches made by party leaders in a live primetime slot. Last weekend saw Labour’s annual event, and this weekend will see the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis. 

It also reported that RTÉ News and Current Affairs managing director Jon Williams suggested in private that this move could save €250,000. An RTÉ spokesperson said it wasn’t ceasing political party conference coverage but intends to review the live coverage of such events.

So, what do you think? Should RTÉ abolish its live coverage of political party conferences? 


Poll Results:

Yes (136)
No (33)
Not sure (8)



Sean Murray
Sean Murray
sean@thejournal.ie

