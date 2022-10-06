Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 6 October 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Do you like Saturday Night Live?

Actor Brendan Gleeson is set to host the programme this Saturday.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 6 Oct 2022, 10:29 AM
52 minutes ago 4,798 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5885626
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BRENDAN GLEESON WILL make his debut on Saturday Night Live this weekend, with the actor set to host the iconic US comedy programme.

Promo clips posted on Twitter yesterday show Gleeson tearing up the SNL set on a skateboard.

The ‘long-running US comedy institution is where the likes of Steve Martin, Tina Fey, Norm Macdonald and – in more recent years, Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon – got their starts.

While the programme doesn’t air until 4.30am Irish time on Sunday, clips are usually uploaded to either the SNL Twitter account or YouTube channel afterwards.

With that in mind, we want to know: Do you like Saturday Night Live?


Poll Results:

Haven't a breeze (381)
It's hit and miss (286)
Awful stuff (250)
It's gas (78)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie