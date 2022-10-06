Poll: Do you like Saturday Night Live?

BRENDAN GLEESON WILL make his debut on Saturday Night Live this weekend, with the actor set to host the iconic US comedy programme.

Promo clips posted on Twitter yesterday show Gleeson tearing up the SNL set on a skateboard.

The ‘long-running US comedy institution is where the likes of Steve Martin, Tina Fey, Norm Macdonald and – in more recent years, Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon – got their starts.

Brendan Gleeson came here to do two things: host SNL and shred pic.twitter.com/vUMkXHycTL — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 5, 2022

While the programme doesn’t air until 4.30am Irish time on Sunday, clips are usually uploaded to either the SNL Twitter account or YouTube channel afterwards.

With that in mind, we want to know:


