Poll: Have you received a scam call from a phone number similar to yours?

IRELAND HAS SEEN a large number of scam calls since the start of the pandemic, particularly over recent months.

These come in many shapes and forms, but one tactic being used is “neighbour spoofing”.

When it happens, the scammer clones an Irish phone number to make the call seem more trustworthy and rings a person with a number very similar to the one that’s been cloned.

Many people have received calls from numbers that share the first six digits of their own number.

Gardaí advise people to hang up and to never transfer money or share personal information.

Today, we’re asking you: Have you received a scam call from a phone number similar to yours in 2021?

