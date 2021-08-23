#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 23 August 2021
Poll: Have you received a scam call from a phone number similar to yours?

Many people have received calls from numbers that share the first six digits of their own number.

By Lauren Boland Monday 23 Aug 2021, 9:24 AM
IRELAND HAS SEEN a large number of scam calls since the start of the pandemic, particularly over recent months.

These come in many shapes and forms, but one tactic being used is “neighbour spoofing”.

When it happens, the scammer clones an Irish phone number to make the call seem more trustworthy and rings a person with a number very similar to the one that’s been cloned.

Many people have received calls from numbers that share the first six digits of their own number.

Gardaí advise people to hang up and to never transfer money or share personal information.

Today, we’re asking you: Have you received a scam call from a phone number similar to yours in 2021?


Poll Results:

Yes, multiple times (229)
No, but I've received other scam calls (75)
Yes, only once (17)
No, I haven't received any scam calls this year  (11)
I don't know / I can't remember (7)





