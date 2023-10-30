Poll: What's your favourite (classic) scary movie?

IT’S OFFICIALLY SPOOKY season.

Tomorrow marks Halloween – or Samhain – when the thin filament separating our world from the spirit world breaks down and gangs of feral children dressed in various costumes roam the streets high on monkey nuts and candy apples.

Advertisement

It’s also a good time to sit down with friends, family or loved ones to watch a good old horror movie and truly frighten the life out of yourselves.

Whether it’s hapless teenagers being chased down by knife-wielding maniacs, nightmarish creatures with knives for hands, or children being possessed by the devil, there’s truly something for everyone in the old classics (classic now means up to and including the 90s by the way).

But which is your favourite? Today we’re asking, What’s your favourite (classic) scary movie?

