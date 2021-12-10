Poll: Do you think schools should close earlier for Christmas due to Covid?

THE IRISH INDEPENDENT is reporting today that the Department of Education will not be closing schools early for Christmas, and that there are no plans to delay the return of schools in January.

As it stands, all schools close from Wednesday 22 December until Thursday 6 January.

Incidence of Covid-19 has been highest among children aged 5-11, with some people suggesting that classroom transmission is contributing to this high rate.

But children have already missed out on school days because of a long lockdown at the beginning of the year, and strict close-contact rules at the beginning of the school year.

So, we’re asking you: Do you think the schools should close a few days earlier for Christmas to combat high-incidence rates among children?

