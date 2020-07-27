This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should the Government scrap the Help-to-Buy scheme?

The scheme was first introduced for first-time buyers as part of Budget 2017.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 27 Jul 2020, 8:48 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Semmick Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Semmick Photo

THE GOVERNMENT HAS faced a call to end the Help-to-Buy scheme for those seeking to purchase their first homes.

The scheme, which was introduced for first-time buyers as part of Budget 2017, aims to try to help people reach the level of savings required to afford a deposit for a house.

Last week, the amount payable under the scheme increased from €20,000 to €30,000 as part of the Government’s July Stimulus.

There have since been anecdotal reports of sudden price increases in new house prices by up to €10,000 following the change.

That has followed claims since the launch of the scheme that it inflates the price of housing for all potential buyers, with allegations that developers are seeking to cash-in on it.

Over the weekend, Labour’s spokesperson on Housing, Rebecca Moynihan called for the scheme to be scrapped following reports of overnight five-figure price increases as a result of plans in the July Stimulus.

However, many first-time buyers feel the scheme helps them get their foot on the property ladder.

So today we’re wondering: Should the Government scrap the Help-to-Buy scheme?


Poll Results:

Yes (788)
No (623)
I don't know (211)



Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

