Poll: Should the Government scrap the Help-to-Buy scheme?

THE GOVERNMENT HAS faced a call to end the Help-to-Buy scheme for those seeking to purchase their first homes.

The scheme, which was introduced for first-time buyers as part of Budget 2017, aims to try to help people reach the level of savings required to afford a deposit for a house.

Last week, the amount payable under the scheme increased from €20,000 to €30,000 as part of the Government’s July Stimulus.

There have since been anecdotal reports of sudden price increases in new house prices by up to €10,000 following the change.

That has followed claims since the launch of the scheme that it inflates the price of housing for all potential buyers, with allegations that developers are seeking to cash-in on it.

Over the weekend, Labour’s spokesperson on Housing, Rebecca Moynihan called for the scheme to be scrapped following reports of overnight five-figure price increases as a result of plans in the July Stimulus.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

However, many first-time buyers feel the scheme helps them get their foot on the property ladder.

So today we’re wondering: Should the Government scrap the Help-to-Buy scheme?

