Poll: Do you swim in the sea?

Image of people swimming in the sea in Clontarf at the end of last month.

Image of people swimming in the sea in Clontarf at the end of last month.

EARLIER THIS WEEK, the 5km travel limit was lifted allowing people to travel within their county borders or within 20km of their home across county borders.

This opens up new locations for most people, including the chance for those who live near or in coastal counties to visit the sea.

However, sea swimming is not for everyone, especially during the colder months.

So today we’re asking: Do you swim in the sea?

