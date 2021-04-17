#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 17 April 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Do you swim in the sea?

The lifting of the 5km travel limit opens up the possibility of a sea swim for more people.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 17 Apr 2021, 9:54 AM
41 minutes ago 6,546 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5412751
Image of people swimming in the sea in Clontarf at the end of last month.
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image of people swimming in the sea in Clontarf at the end of last month.
Image of people swimming in the sea in Clontarf at the end of last month.
Image: Sasko Lazarov

EARLIER THIS WEEK, the 5km travel limit was lifted allowing people to travel within their county borders or within 20km of their home across county borders.

This opens up new locations for most people, including the chance for those who live near or in coastal counties to visit the sea.

However, sea swimming is not for everyone, especially during the colder months. 

So today we’re asking: Do you swim in the sea? 


Poll Results:

Only on holidays (312)
No (302)
Yes, often (104)
Yes, but not as much during pandemic (97)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie