Poll: Should Ireland oppose the EU’s proposal to end seasonal clock changes?

JUSTICE MINISTER Charlie Flanagan is expected to seek Cabinet’s approval later today to oppose the EU’s proposal to abolish daylight savings.

The European Commission’s proposal would require the State to stop the twice-yearly clock change from 2021, and choose either permanent summer time or winter time.

Flanagan previously said he had “an open mind” on the proposals, however, the government also indicated that it wanted to avoid there being two time zones on the island of Ireland post Brexit. It is understood that during the discussions at recent working groups the UK opposed the proposal.

The Justice Minister also believes the proposal would allow member states of similar latitudes to choose different times could cause unnecessary confusion within the Single Market.

