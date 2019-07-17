This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 17 July, 2019
Poll: Should Ireland oppose the EU’s proposal to end seasonal clock changes?

The proposal would require the State to choose either permanent summer time or winter time.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 9:25 AM
14 minutes ago 2,232 Views 7 Comments
The government has indicated that it wants to avoid there being two time zones on the island of Ireland post Brexit.
Image: Shutterstock/Maddas
JUSTICE MINISTER Charlie Flanagan is expected to seek Cabinet’s approval later today to oppose the EU’s proposal to abolish daylight savings. 

The European Commission’s proposal would require the State to stop the twice-yearly clock change from 2021, and choose either permanent summer time or winter time.

Flanagan previously said he had “an open mind” on the proposals, however, the government also indicated that it wanted to avoid there being two time zones on the island of Ireland post Brexit. It is understood that during the discussions at recent working groups the UK opposed the proposal.

The Justice Minister also believes the proposal would allow member states of similar latitudes to choose different times could cause unnecessary confusion within the Single Market.

So today we’re asking: Should Ireland oppose the EU’s proposal to end seasonal clock changes?


Poll Results:

No (204)
Yes (61)
I don't care (15)



TheJournal.ie delved into the issue in an episode of the Explainer podcast:

You can listen wherever you get your podcasts or via SoundCloud below – you can also head straight to iTunesSpotifyAcastPodBeanPodcast Republic, and Stitcher.


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

Adam Daly
