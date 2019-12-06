Poll: Should self-driving cars be legally allowed on Irish roads?

SELF-DRIVING CARS could be coming to Irish roads.

The government is set to consider a proposal today to allow self-driving cars to be tested on public roads.

RTÉ News reports that the legislation will aim to change the law so that self-driving cars can legally be tested in Ireland on public roads.

There have been concerns about any potential use of self-driving cars. While it could be years before self-driving cars are a common sight in the country, legal experts have been discussing issues around criminal liability in relation to autonomous vehicles.

But what do you think? Should self-driving cars be legally allowed on Irish roads?

