Dublin: 9 °C Friday 6 December, 2019
Poll: Should self-driving cars be legally allowed on Irish roads?

The government is set to discuss a proposal to test self-driving cars on public roads.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 6 Dec 2019, 9:25 AM
24 minutes ago 2,249 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4920635
A self-driving tour bus in China.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
A self-driving tour bus in China.
A self-driving tour bus in China.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SELF-DRIVING CARS could be coming to Irish roads. 

The government is set to consider a proposal today to allow self-driving cars to be tested on public roads

RTÉ News reports that the legislation will aim to change the law so that self-driving cars can legally be tested in Ireland on public roads. 

There have been concerns about any potential use of self-driving cars. While it could be years before self-driving cars are a common sight in the country, legal experts have been discussing issues around criminal liability in relation to autonomous vehicles. 

But what do you think? Should self-driving cars be legally allowed on Irish roads?


Poll Results:

No (225)
Yes (214)
I don't know (22)



Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

