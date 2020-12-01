Poll: Do you plan on hitting the (non-essential) shops today?

IT’S THE FIRST of December, which means the beginning of Christmas month.

But today’s date is also a bit more significant than in other years, because it marks the end of Level 5 restrictions that have been in place across the country for the last six weeks.

From today, retailers, hairdressers, gyms, cinemas, museums and libraries can re-open to the public.

Some shops are even making up for lost time by opening through the night tonight, and there have been reports of overnight queues outside a few retailers ahead of their re-opening today.

For the day that’s in it, we’re wondering: Do you plan on going to a non-essential shop today?

