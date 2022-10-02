Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 2 October 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Do you think there should be further regulation of short-term lets?

Have your say.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 2 Oct 2022, 10:31 AM
54 minutes ago 3,857 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5882274
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THERE HAS BEEN heightened scrutiny on short-term lets, with providers like Airbnb coming under the microscope more often amid Ireland’s significant housing crisis.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien yesterday signalled that he would be introducing additional regulations around short-term lets to get more properties back into the long-term rental market.

“Very shortly we’ll have a further announcements in relation to the short-term lets and how we’re going to regulate and manage that better, so we can get more properties that should not be let on a short-term basis, back into the long term rental market,” O’Brien said yesterday.

In particular, cities in other countries have taken to introducing controls on short-term letting providers, including in Barcelona and Paris.

With that in mind, we want to know: Do you think there should be further regulation of short-term lets?


Poll Results:

Yes (628)
No (339)
I'm not sure (73)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie