Poll: Do you think there should be further regulation of short-term lets?

THERE HAS BEEN heightened scrutiny on short-term lets, with providers like Airbnb coming under the microscope more often amid Ireland’s significant housing crisis.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien yesterday signalled that he would be introducing additional regulations around short-term lets to get more properties back into the long-term rental market.

“Very shortly we’ll have a further announcements in relation to the short-term lets and how we’re going to regulate and manage that better, so we can get more properties that should not be let on a short-term basis, back into the long term rental market,” O’Brien said yesterday.

In particular, cities in other countries have taken to introducing controls on short-term letting providers, including in Barcelona and Paris.

With that in mind, we want to know: Do you think there should be further regulation of short-term lets?

