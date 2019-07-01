Poll: Do you agree with the Government's new short-term letting laws?

FROM TODAY, NEW laws will regulate property owners who rent their homes on a short-term basis on platforms like Airbnb.

Under the regulations, limits will apply to those who want to let out their homes, and renting second properties on a short-term basis will no longer be permitted.

Proponents of the laws say they are necessary to combat the housing crisis, arguing that they will discourage homeowners from using their properties for short-term letting instead of putting them on the rental market.

However, critics say the laws will be difficult to implement, with landlords in particular feeling that they should be able to do what they like with their homes.

So today we’re asking: Do you agree with the Government’s new short-term letting laws?

