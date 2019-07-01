This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 1 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Do you agree with the Government's new short-term letting laws?

New laws regulating the sector come into effect from today.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 1 Jul 2019, 10:12 AM
38 minutes ago 4,109 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4704710
Image: Shutterstock/Hung Chung Chih
Image: Shutterstock/Hung Chung Chih

FROM TODAY, NEW laws will regulate property owners who rent their homes on a short-term basis on platforms like Airbnb.

Under the regulations, limits will apply to those who want to let out their homes, and renting second properties on a short-term basis will no longer be permitted.

Proponents of the laws say they are necessary to combat the housing crisis, arguing that they will discourage homeowners from using their properties for short-term letting instead of putting them on the rental market.

However, critics say the laws will be difficult to implement, with landlords in particular feeling that they should be able to do what they like with their homes.

So today we’re asking: Do you agree with the Government’s new short-term letting laws?


Poll Results:

Yes (348)
No (338)
I don't know/No opinion (54)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie