Poll: Should airlines have to show where infants are seated?

JAPAN AIRLINES HAS unveiled an online booking tool that indicates where babies will be seated on their airplanes.

When passengers with children aged between eight days and two years old reserve their seat, a child icon will automatically appear on the seat plan, alerting other passengers who’ve yet to select their seats.

Some have criticised the policy as intolerant towards fellow passengers, arguing that locations on planes where snorers, for instance, should also be brought in.

So, what do you think? Should airlines have to show where infants are seated?

