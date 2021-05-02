Poll: Should closed bank branches in Ireland be converted to digital hubs?

FIANNA FÁIL SOCIAL protection spokesperson Dara Calleary is asking Ulster Bank and Bank of Ireland to help turn branches they plan to close into remote-working hubs.

It’s planned that Ulster Bank will eventually close 88 branches across Ireland, while Bank of Ireland are also to reduce their branch network.

Speaking following the announcement of the Government’s €5 million Connected Hubs Fund, Calleary said turning closed bank branches into local digital hubs would benefit local people “enormously”.

“These buildings are generally in very good condition, and given that they will predominantly be in rural towns and villages, it would create use for them instead of the premises being left idle and empty.”

So, do you agree with him: Should closed bank branches be converted to digital hubs to be used for remote working?

