Poll: Should drivers committing traffic offences get more penalty points on bank holidays?

THE NUMBER OF penalty points for motorists committing traffic offences are to increase on Bank Holidays under new proposed legislation.

A new Bill will allow the number of penalty points to increase during specific times when road safety risks are higher.

More road deaths and serious injuries occur during bank holiday weekends, with a total of 46 fatal or serious injuries taking place over the February, June and August bank holiday weekends this year.

In the same period, over 10,000 motorists were caught speeding and 340 people were arrested for drink-driving.

