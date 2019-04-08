Poll: Should social media sites be fined for failing to tackle harmful online content?

SOCIAL MEDIA SITES could be fined or blocked in the UK if they fail to tackle “online harms” under new government proposals, the BBC has reported.

The government proposes establishing an independent watchdog with the power to fine companies if they fail to tackle the likes of terrorist content, child sex abuse, so-called revenge pornography, hate crimes, harassment and “fake news”.

The proposal, however, has been labelled “a historic attack on freedom of speech and the free press” by one UK think tank.

So, today we’re asking: Should social media sites be fined for failing to tackle harmful online content?

