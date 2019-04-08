This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should social media sites be fined for failing to tackle harmful online content?

The UK government has proposed establishing a watchdog with the power to fine internet companies.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 8 Apr 2019, 10:21 AM
Image: Shutterstock/PeoGeo
Image: Shutterstock/PeoGeo

SOCIAL MEDIA SITES could be fined or blocked in the UK if they fail to tackle “online harms” under new government proposals, the BBC has reported. 

The government proposes establishing an independent watchdog with the power to fine companies if they fail to tackle the likes of terrorist content, child sex abuse, so-called revenge pornography, hate crimes, harassment and “fake news”.

The proposal, however, has been labelled “a historic attack on freedom of speech and the free press” by one UK think tank. 

So, today we’re asking: Should social media sites be fined for failing to tackle harmful online content? 


Poll Results:

Yes (441)
No (103)
I don't know/I don't care (15)



About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

