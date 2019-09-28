Poll: Should Ireland ban flavoured vapes?

FORMER HEALTH MINISTER James Reilly has called for Ireland to consider banning flavoured vapes to help prevent young people taking up the habit.

Vaping has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years with a number of reports in the US of vaping-related diseases occurring among vapers.

In the past few weeks a wave of severe vaping-linked pulmonary diseases, that has sickened hundreds and caused seven deaths, have been reported in the Sates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Earlier this week, Massachusetts became the first state to officially ban the sale of e-cigarettes, while most of the US has only prohibited flavoured products.

Reilly argues that flavoured vapes make the habit an attractive prospect for people.

So, what do you think? Should Ireland ban flavoured vapes?

