Poll: Should Ireland suspend building roads for the climate?

AROUND THE COUNTRY, dozens of road projects are underway or planned for the coming years.

The latest National Development Plan includes several major roads that have been on the cards for years, like the M20 between Cork and Limerick and the Galway City ring road.

But across the Irish Sea, Wales has temporarily stopped building new roads, pending a review of the projects as part of climate measures.

In Ireland, according to figures from the CSO for 2019, the transport sector accounts for around 20% of all emissions – second only to agriculture at 35%.

Transport experts have told The Journal that the move in Wales to focus investment on public transport, cycling and walking instead of roads could be a positive if it was replicated in Ireland, but the government – and the public – would need to significantly shift their thinking on transport.

So, today we want to know… Should Ireland suspend building roads for the climate?

