Poll: Should NPHET be disbanded in October?

YESTERDAY, THE IRISH Independent reported that NPHET is to be disbanded by October as Ireland’s vaccination rate reaches 90%.

When asked about the report, Taoiseach Micheál Martin refused to confirm or deny the reports, but insisted that public health advice “will always be central to the Government approach to Covid-19″.

He also added that the Government is looking at how best to “transition in to normalcy in terms of how Government works”.

So what do you think: should NPHET be disbanded in October?

