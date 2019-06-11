Poll: Should pensioners in Ireland have to pay for their TV licence?

THE BBC ANNOUNCED yesterday that it is scrapping free TV licences for people over the age of 75 in a move that will see millions of UK households having to pay £154.50 (€173.24) for the right to watch TV and for access to the BBC’s iPlayer.

In announcing the decision the BBC’s board said “this is an outcome that is the fairest possible in difficult circumstances”, while Age UK said the decision will cause many older people “huge anxiety and distress”.

In Ireland, the cost of a television licence is €160 but over 70s are currently entitled to it free of charge as part of the Household Benefits package.

So, today we’re asking: Should pensioners in Ireland have to pay for their TV licence?

