This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 11 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should pensioners in Ireland have to pay for their TV licence?

Free TV licences for up to 3.7m pensioners are being scrapped in the UK.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 9:32 AM
6 minutes ago 971 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4676899
Image: Shutterstock/Alrandir
Image: Shutterstock/Alrandir

THE BBC ANNOUNCED yesterday that it is scrapping free TV licences for people over the age of 75 in a move that will see millions of UK households having to pay £154.50 (€173.24) for the right to watch TV and for access to the BBC’s iPlayer.

In announcing the decision the BBC’s board said “this is an outcome that is the fairest possible in difficult circumstances”, while Age UK said the decision will cause many older people “huge anxiety and distress”.

In Ireland, the cost of a television licence is €160 but over 70s are currently entitled to it free of charge as part of the Household Benefits package. 

So, today we’re asking: Should pensioners in Ireland have to pay for their TV licence?


Poll Results:

No (99)
Yes (19)
No opinion (2)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie