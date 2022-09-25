Poll: Should people be given grants to buy e-bikes?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
CYCLING CAMPAIGNERS HAVE repeatedly asked why the government offers people support to buy electric cars but has not made similar efforts to promote electric bikes.
Many local and national governments around Europe have introduced incentives to promote e-bikes. The range of initiatives include grants, scrappage schemes and interest-free loans.
The Irish Mail on Sunday reported earlier this year that the government has plans to introduce a grant scheme once legislation is enacted to make e-bikes and e-scooters road legal.
Those purchasing an electric car can secure a grant of €5,000 towards the cost from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).
So, today we’re asking: Should people be given grants to buy e-bikes?
Poll Results:
