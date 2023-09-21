Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Should single-use vapes be banned?
The government wants to put greater restrictions on the advertising of e-cigarettes, among other measures.
3.5k
10
29 minutes ago

THE GOVERNMENT IS to ban disposable vapes as part of a further crackdown on e-cigarettes.

The Irish Independent reports that the crackdown also includes curbs on flavours and advertising.

Earlier this year, the government banned the sale of vapes to children – and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has now said he wants to ban single use e-cigarettes.

We want to know: Should single-use vapes be banned?


Poll Results:

Yes (479)
No (81)


Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
