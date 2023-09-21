Poll: Should single-use vapes be banned?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE GOVERNMENT IS to ban disposable vapes as part of a further crackdown on e-cigarettes.
The Irish Independent reports that the crackdown also includes curbs on flavours and advertising.
Earlier this year, the government banned the sale of vapes to children – and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has now said he wants to ban single use e-cigarettes.
We want to know: Should single-use vapes be banned?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site