This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should students be obliged to sit the Leaving Cert Irish exam?

A Department of Education report says thousands of students are opting not to sit the exam.

By Adam Daly Monday 11 Mar 2019, 9:20 AM
6 minutes ago 556 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4534252
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS are opting out of sitting the Leaving Cert Irish exam every year, the Irish Times reported this morning.

Despite the study of Irish being mandatory at second level, there is no obligation for students to sit the actual Leaving Cert exam. 

A Department of Education report shows that of the 9,500 students who did not take the exam in 2016, over 3,000 of those students did not have an official exemption.  

Today, we’re asking you: Should students be obliged to sit the Leaving Cert Irish exam? 


Poll Results:





  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One Irish person among 157 dead after Ethiopian Airlines plane crashes en route to Kenya
    86,114  72
    2
    		Irishman who died in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash 'helped the most vulnerable people on our planet'
    74,126  14
    3
    		'I don't believe Irish citizens go there on their holidays': Flanagan says State will work to bring Lisa Smith back from Syria
    58,885  137
    Fora
    1
    		How to dodge the iceberg when two workplace cultures merge
    158  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Cork v Tipperary, Waterford v Galway, Wexford v Kilkenny - Sunday hurling match tracker
    77,391  19
    2
    		As it happened: Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League
    71,107  41
    3
    		Disgraceful scenes in Second City derby as fan invades pitch and assaults Grealish from behind
    69,205  91
    DailyEdge
    1
    		13 very grim properties on the Dublin rental market this March
    14,662  6
    2
    		Putting #SponCon to the test: I tried this Insta-famous highlighter and now I'm addicted
    3,884  0
    3
    		Beauty Q: Do you bother with 'body conditioner'?
    3,056  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Jack Grealish scores winner in Second City derby after being attacked by Birmingham supporter
    Jack Grealish scores winner in Second City derby after being attacked by Birmingham supporter
    77-year-old man charged as part of historical clerical sex abuse probe in Belfast
    Mary Lou McDonald: 'I think she should go... but the problem is much bigger than Karen Bradley'
    DRUGS
    Three people charged after gardaí discover €200k worth of cannabis in Sligo house
    Three people charged after gardaí discover €200k worth of cannabis in Sligo house
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Man (50s) and woman (30s) arrested after drugs worth €865,000 seized
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Gardaí fail to notify GSOC about more than half of taser discharges within required 48-hour period
    Two men and woman arrested in Limerick after cannabis, loaded pistol and silencer seized
    IRELAND
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Analysis: Ireland's homework and hard work add up to excellent Earls try

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie