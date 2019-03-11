Poll: Should students be obliged to sit the Leaving Cert Irish exam?

THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS are opting out of sitting the Leaving Cert Irish exam every year, the Irish Times reported this morning.

Despite the study of Irish being mandatory at second level, there is no obligation for students to sit the actual Leaving Cert exam.

A Department of Education report shows that of the 9,500 students who did not take the exam in 2016, over 3,000 of those students did not have an official exemption.

Today, we’re asking you: Should students be obliged to sit the Leaving Cert Irish exam?

