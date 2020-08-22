This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 22 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should the Dáil be recalled in the wake of golf-gate?

Opposition leaders have called on the Dáil to resume business in the wake of the latest Government controversy.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 22 Aug 2020, 10:27 AM
1 hour ago 20,612 Views 69 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5182769
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

OPPOSITION LEADERS ARE putting pressure on the Government to recall the Dáil in the wake of the golf society dinner controversy and after restrictions in Kildare were further extended following a rise of Covid-19 cases across Ireland. 

Yesterday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said Taoiseach Micheál Martin had refused her request to recall the Dáil from its summer recess while Labour leader Alan Kelly also called for the Dáil to resume in the wake of the most recent scandal.

Following the resignation of Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary yesterday, Martin said that “there will not be one rule for those in office” and that he “understands fully” the anger of people around the country after it emerged that a number of high-profile politicians attended the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner this week. 

Facing calls to recall the Dáil, the Taoiseach said that was not for him to do so, adding that he and his Government would work with other parties to do so. The Dáil is not due to resume until 15 September. 

As the controversy rolls on, we want to know: Should the Dáil be recalled in the wake of golf-gate?


Poll Results:

Yes (1347)
No (270)
I don't know/I've no opinion  (46)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (69)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie