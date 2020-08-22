Poll: Should the Dáil be recalled in the wake of golf-gate?

OPPOSITION LEADERS ARE putting pressure on the Government to recall the Dáil in the wake of the golf society dinner controversy and after restrictions in Kildare were further extended following a rise of Covid-19 cases across Ireland.

Yesterday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said Taoiseach Micheál Martin had refused her request to recall the Dáil from its summer recess while Labour leader Alan Kelly also called for the Dáil to resume in the wake of the most recent scandal.

Following the resignation of Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary yesterday, Martin said that “there will not be one rule for those in office” and that he “understands fully” the anger of people around the country after it emerged that a number of high-profile politicians attended the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner this week.

Facing calls to recall the Dáil, the Taoiseach said that was not for him to do so, adding that he and his Government would work with other parties to do so. The Dáil is not due to resume until 15 September.

As the controversy rolls on, we want to know: Should the Dáil be recalled in the wake of golf-gate?

