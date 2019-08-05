This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should the number of vehicles entering Dublin city centre be restricted?

Green Party MEP Ciarán Cuffe believes that we need to restrict the number of vehicles entering Dublin every morning.

By Adam Daly Monday 5 Aug 2019, 12:57 PM
2 hours ago 9,572 Views 65 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4753271
Gridlock traffic on Dublin's Amien street which has high pollution levels.
GREEN PARTY MEP Ciarán Cuffe has suggested that the number of vehicles entering Dublin every day be reduced in an effort to tackle poor air quality. 

Writing for TheJournal.ie this morning, Cuffe says a clean air zone in Dublin’s city centre is long-overdue, along with more car-free streets.

The newly-elected MEP called on Minister Richard Bruton to work with Minister Shane Ross to expand public transport and reduce fares.

“Legislation for low-emission vehicle zones in our cities and towns must be provided. It doesn’t make sense to allow dirty diesels from the last century to travel on inner-city streets,” Cuffe said. 

So, today we’re asking: Should the number of vehicles entering Dublin city centre be restricted? 


Poll Results:

Yes (1577)
No (876)
No interest/ opinion (88)



