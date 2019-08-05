Poll: Should the number of vehicles entering Dublin city centre be restricted?

Gridlock traffic on Dublin's Amien street which has high pollution levels.

GREEN PARTY MEP Ciarán Cuffe has suggested that the number of vehicles entering Dublin every day be reduced in an effort to tackle poor air quality.

Writing for TheJournal.ie this morning, Cuffe says a clean air zone in Dublin’s city centre is long-overdue, along with more car-free streets.

The newly-elected MEP called on Minister Richard Bruton to work with Minister Shane Ross to expand public transport and reduce fares.

“Legislation for low-emission vehicle zones in our cities and towns must be provided. It doesn’t make sense to allow dirty diesels from the last century to travel on inner-city streets,” Cuffe said.

