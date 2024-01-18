Poll: Should the Taoiseach visit the White House this St Patrick's Day?

THERE HAVE BEEN calls for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald to boycott their St Patrick’s Day visits to the United States this year due to the stance the US has taken with Israel.

It is customary for the Taoiseach to visit the White House to celebrate the feast day with the Americans, while McDonald has also made a tradition of spending the holiday stateside.

The issue that has dominated international debate lately is the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The US has been firm in its support for Israel, despite claims of genocide being carried out against Palestinians.

Today we’re asking: Do you think Irish politicians should go to the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the States?

