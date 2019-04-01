Poll: Should the UK call a general election?

AS MPs TRY to reach a consensus on Brexit, it has been suggested that a general election is needed to break the impasse.

There appears to be momentum behind a plan to seek a deal that would see Britain remain in some kind of customs union with the EU.

Such a move, however, threatens mass rebellion amongst the rest of Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet ministers, leaving a general election looking even more likely.

Some have argued that a general election would solve nothing. “Time is of the essence, we have got Brexit to deliver,” Tory deputy chairman James Cleverly said yesterday. “We don’t want to add any more unnecessary delay.”

So, today we’re asking: Should the UK call a general election?

