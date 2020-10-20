#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 20 October 2020
Advertisement

Poll: Should vegetarian foods be allowed use words like 'steak' and 'burger'?

The IFA has urged Irish MEPs to vote to ban words traditionally linked to meat products from being used on vegetarian alternatives.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 20 Oct 2020, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago 11,470 Views 41 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5238520
A plant-based burger
Image: Shutterstock/David Tonelson
A plant-based burger
A plant-based burger
Image: Shutterstock/David Tonelson

THE IRISH FARMERS Association has urged Irish MEPs to vote to ban words traditionally linked to meat products from being used on vegetarian alternatives.

The European Parliament is to vote this week on the terminology used for plant-based meat and dairy substitutes.

Amendments put forward would restrict the naming of such products so that they could not use terms normally associated with meat products.

One amendment would curtail the use of terms such as ‘steak’, ‘sausage’, ‘escalope’, ‘burger’ or ‘hamburger’ on products that do not exclusively contain meat.

The IFA has written to MEPs urging them to accept both amendments to protect Irish consumers and the agricultural industry here.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said yesterday that dairy products or plant-based meat branded with ‘real’ meat descriptions is “deliberately misleading to our consumers and undermines our industry.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

What do you think: Should vegetarian foods be allowed use words like ‘steak’ and ‘burger’?


Poll Results:

No (689)
Yes (500)
I don't know/I've no opinion  (72)



About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie