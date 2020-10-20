Poll: Should vegetarian foods be allowed use words like 'steak' and 'burger'?

THE IRISH FARMERS Association has urged Irish MEPs to vote to ban words traditionally linked to meat products from being used on vegetarian alternatives.

The European Parliament is to vote this week on the terminology used for plant-based meat and dairy substitutes.

Amendments put forward would restrict the naming of such products so that they could not use terms normally associated with meat products.

One amendment would curtail the use of terms such as ‘steak’, ‘sausage’, ‘escalope’, ‘burger’ or ‘hamburger’ on products that do not exclusively contain meat.

The IFA has written to MEPs urging them to accept both amendments to protect Irish consumers and the agricultural industry here.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said yesterday that dairy products or plant-based meat branded with ‘real’ meat descriptions is “deliberately misleading to our consumers and undermines our industry.”

