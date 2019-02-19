Poll: Should the Dáil vote for confidence in Health Minister Simon Harris?

DO YOU THINK the Dáil should back Health Minister Simon Harris in the motion of no confidence vote that is expected to be held tomorrow?

The motion is being held in response to the spiralling costs of the National Children’s Hospital, and has been tabled by Sinn Féin.

Independent TD Michael Harty has said he will vote against Harris, because of a delay to 60 beds being provided in Limerick due to the National Children’s Hospital’s additional costs. Fianna Fáil TDs have also reportedly been urged to attend the vote tomorrow.

So our poll today is: Should the Dáil vote confidence in Health Minister Simon Harris?

