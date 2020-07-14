Poll: Should single parent families have two sets of parental leave? 

THERE HAS BEEN a mixed reaction to the government’s decision to extend paid parental leave by three weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The extension applies to both mothers and fathers but there has also been calls this morning for single parent families to benefit.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon has said that children in single parent families should also be considered and benefit from the same amount of leave.

Two-parent families can now avail of a combined 10 weeks leave and Gannon says that the children of single-parents should also benefit from the same amount of time with a parent.

