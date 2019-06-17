This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Are you in favour of a levy on single-use plastics?

The government will launch its Climate Action Plan today

By Rónán Duffy Monday 17 Jun 2019, 8:48 AM
23 minutes ago 2,752 Views 23 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE GOVERNMENT WILL launch its Climate Action Plan today, with a range of different proposals expected.

Among the expected plans are a proposed ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and legislation to allow councils ban fossil-fuel from town and cities.

There are also details on proposals to reduce the sale of single-use plastics, including an expected levy on single-use plastics similar to the plastic bag levy. So is this something you would support?

Poll: Are you in favour of a levy on single-use plastics?


Poll Results:

Yes (323)
No (109)
Don't know (8)



About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

