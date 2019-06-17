THE GOVERNMENT WILL launch its Climate Action Plan today, with a range of different proposals expected.

Among the expected plans are a proposed ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and legislation to allow councils ban fossil-fuel from town and cities.

There are also details on proposals to reduce the sale of single-use plastics, including an expected levy on single-use plastics similar to the plastic bag levy. So is this something you would support?

Poll: Are you in favour of a levy on single-use plastics?

