Sunday 20 June 2021
Sinn Féin remains most popular party in latest opinion poll

Irish Mail on Sunday/Ireland Thinks poll was published today.

By Adam Daly Sunday 20 Jun 2021, 11:33 AM
42 minutes ago 4,120 Views 19 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

AN OPINION POLL published today by the Irish Mail on Sunday/Ireland Thinks puts Sinn Féin as the most popular political party in the country.

Sinn Féin is on 32%, eight percentage point ahead of Fine Gael on 24%. Fianna Fáil is on 15%, while the Green Party is on 3%.

The Labour Party, Solidarity-People Before Profit and Aontú all polled at 4%. The Social Democrats are on 5% and independents and others are at 8%.

In May, an Irish Mail On Sunday poll found that Fine Gael was on 25%, Fianna Fáil on 15% and Sinn Féin was on 30%.

In April, an Irish Mail on Sunday poll said 27% of people would vote for Sinn Féin, with 26% saying they would vote for Fine Gael. Fianna Fáil was on 16%.

The poll was taken of 1,274 adults yesterday. Asked about their attitudes towards the government’s handling the pandemic, 55% of participants said they were confident in the Coalition’s ability, 35% had no confidence, while 10% were uncertain. 

The same poll found that 51% of people would vote in favour of a united Ireland if a referendum takes place in the next five years. Some 29% would vote no, while 20% did not know. 

To read more of The Mail On Sunday poll findings, it’s available on Extra.ie.

