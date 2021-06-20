Sinn Féin remains most popular party in latest opinion poll

AN OPINION POLL published today by the Irish Mail on Sunday/Ireland Thinks puts Sinn Féin as the most popular political party in the country.

Sinn Féin is on 32%, eight percentage point ahead of Fine Gael on 24%. Fianna Fáil is on 15%, while the Green Party is on 3%.

The Labour Party, Solidarity-People Before Profit and Aontú all polled at 4%. The Social Democrats are on 5% and independents and others are at 8%.

In May, an Irish Mail On Sunday poll found that Fine Gael was on 25%, Fianna Fáil on 15% and Sinn Féin was on 30%.

In April, an Irish Mail on Sunday poll said 27% of people would vote for Sinn Féin, with 26% saying they would vote for Fine Gael. Fianna Fáil was on 16%.

The poll was taken of 1,274 adults yesterday. Asked about their attitudes towards the government’s handling the pandemic, 55% of participants said they were confident in the Coalition’s ability, 35% had no confidence, while 10% were uncertain.

The same poll found that 51% of people would vote in favour of a united Ireland if a referendum takes place in the next five years. Some 29% would vote no, while 20% did not know.

